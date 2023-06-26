Vishrantwadi residents foil illegal debris dumping in Mula-Mutha riverbed

PUNE: A bulldozer and truck were seized and the culprits arrested by the Khadki police after alert residents of Vishrantwadi cautioned the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police department against illegal debris dumping in the Mula-Mutha riverbed and the consequent obstruction of natural flow of water.

Obstructing the natural flow of water by dumping debris will put thousands of lives in danger. (HT PHOTO)

Vinod Pawar, a resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing, said, “Debris is being dumped in the Mula-Mutha riverbed. Hence, there is a possibility of the river flooding during the monsoon and water entering the homes of residents of Shantinagar, Katarwadi, Kalas, Phulenagar and other areas near the river.”

“Also, the natural flow of water will be disrupted and water will flow onto the roads everywhere, creating traffic jams. All of us local residents have expressed our concerns to the PMC and police department that the natural riverbed should not be converted into a stream and drain. Accordingly, we have given a written complaint to the PMC as well as local police officials to take immediate action against this,” Pawar said.

Kishor Mahangale, a citizen, said, “The rainy season is about to start now and we have witnessed heavy flash floods for the last four to five years in Pune. Obstructing the natural flow of water by dumping debris will put thousands of lives in danger. Our demand is to find out whoever is responsible for this and take strict action against them.”

A senior official from the PMC disaster management cell said on condition of anonymity, “This should not happen as dumping debris has become a major issue mostly for builders carrying out new construction projects. They throw the debris in the riverbed. We are planning to lodge an FIR against such people who dump debris in this manner.”

