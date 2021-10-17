Home / Cities / Pune News / Visibility clears, Shirdi airport resumes operations
Visibility clears, Shirdi airport resumes operations

While Shirdi airport resumed operations on October 10, there was low visibility from October 12 due to which flyers faced a lot of problems
Shirdi airport, which was facing a problem of low visibility since October 12, will once again resume operations from Sunday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE: Shirdi airport, which was facing a problem of low visibility since October 12, will once again resume operations from Sunday.

Deepak Kapoor, vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which manages operations at Shirdi airport, tweeted, “Shirdi airport functioning to full capacity now, with no low visibility or weather disturbances. All Indigo and SpiceJet flights are on schedule.”

On Saturday, Kapoor had tweeted, “Low visibility issues are affecting flight operations at Shirdi airport. We are in touch with the IMD and various airlines. The situation will improve soon.”

A passenger, Akash K, on October 14 tweeted, “Flyspicejet cancelled flight SG547 to Shirdi. Not helping send passengers, giving reasons of Pune airport and Shirdi airport not functioning. How do we travel? Unfair to customers!”

Another passenger tweeted, “Poor planning again. Today’s (October 13) flyspicejet Chennai to Shirdi flight has been cancelled abruptly even after issuing boarding passes to 183 passengers. Knowing about inclement weather at Shirdi, the airline should have taken an early call and not at the last moment.”

A majority of Chennai-based devotees who had planned to visit Shirdi Sai Baba for the first time since the shrine resumed operations faced a lot of problems. The flights were diverted to either Nashik or Mumbai and even cancelled on one occasion.

