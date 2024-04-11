Voter awareness banner at Pune’s Gokhale Institute found vandalised

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics on Thursday initiated an inquiry after a ‘democracy wall’ poster put up on its premises to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process ahead of Lok Sabha polls, was found “vandalised” by some miscreants. According to institute authorities, the miscreants defaced a poster using graffiti spray paint as they struck out the word ‘Democracy’ from the poster and wrote ‘NOTA 2024’ along with ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution) on it. (HT PHOTO)

The incident came to light on Wednesday following which authorities initiated the action.

Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said, “Yesterday (on Wednesday), someone vandalised a banner, about elections and voting, inside the institute. The perpetrators were seen on CCTVs, and we are questioning them, and they have apologised. We will take further relevant action.”

The institute, in its statement, said it has established a vibrant electoral literacy club under the aegis of the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra government to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process.

“The club undertakes various activities, such as voter enrolment camp, awareness march, pledge ceremony etc. As part of the ongoing campaign, the institute created a ‘democracy wall’ to encourage students to express their thoughts,” it said.

“In an unfortunate incident, the wall was found vandalised by some miscreants on the evening of April 10. The institute has taken cognisance and enquiry process has been initiated,” it added in the statement.