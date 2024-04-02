Walse Patil out of action, workers feel his absence

As the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil suffered a hand injury resulting in hospitalisation, the campaign in Shirur assembly has been adversely affected. As Adhalrao joined NCP after switching sides from Shiv Sena, Walse Patil was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the campaign. (HT PHOTO)

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has appointed Walse Patil as a campaign chief for the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. As Adhalrao joined NCP after switching sides from Shiv Sena, Walse Patil was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the campaign.

A senior NCP leader said, “The NCP and Adhalrao have traditionally been political rivals for the last 15 years. As Walse Patil is a senior leader, his absence is being felt during the campaign.”

Despite attempts, Walse Patil was not available for comment.