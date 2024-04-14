War rooms fully activated, BJP and Congress eye social media space in race for Pune seat

Amidst upcoming Lok Sabha polls, city units of major political outfits including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have set up their social media war rooms in Pune to speed up election campaigns and amplify their message. Taking the lead, the BJP has set up two war rooms in the city tasking with separate mandates. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

BJP has nominated Murlidhar Mohol as a candidate for Pune Loksabha Constituency whereas the Congress party has given the ticket to Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravindra Dhangekar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Taking the lead, the BJP has set up two war rooms in the city tasking with separate mandates.

According to BJP leaders, one is for party organisation and another war room is for Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has also activated WhatsApp groups for each constituency and plans to use WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to reach a wider voter base. This will help us know the voters’ sentiments and their demands for the city.

Rajesh Pande, Vice president of BJP Maharashtra, who is handling Pune Loksabha constituency campaign said, “We have two war rooms. One is permanently located in the party office and the other is set up especially for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency campaign in the Kothrud area. It was set up after the declaration of the Pune Loksabha candidate. The party war room is linked to state and national-level war rooms of the party, and it is for within the organisation.”

According to Pande, the party war room is to link party workers and reach out to them.

“Around 100 people are working in both war rooms. We are reaching out to voters and beneficiaries through social media. We share the government’s development schemes. We are sending Google forms for different programs.”

The Congress, too, is not behind in reaching out to voters through social media. Congress has also set up a war room at Congress Bhavan. The war room directly reaches out to voters through social networking sites —WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. — and provides them with information about what they are going to do for voters. They are highlighting issues of unemployment, inflation, corruption, and lack of infrastructure in Pune city.

Mohan Joshi, Senior Congress leader and chief of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency campaign committee, said, “The party has started to increase its connection through social media. We have a team of Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) which includes Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members. Under this team, 12 people are working. Besides that, we have set up a media cell to communicate with different media houses. More than 40 people are working in the media cell and war room.”

“We have created different groups for women, slum voters, new voters etc and are approaching them and sharing information about the Congress party’s Nyay Manifesto, “ he added.