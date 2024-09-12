Ward boy molests woman, daughter at New Thergaon Hospital; case registered

A ward boy allegedly molested a 42-year-old woman and her daughter who had gone for relatives’ treatment at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run New Thergaon Hospital, said police. Dr Rajendra Firke, head of New Thergaon Hospital, said the ward boy was immediately terminated from his service following the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on September 7, at around 8pm, when the two were accompanying a female relative who required a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

The accused has been identified as Rohan Balasaheb Kamble, 24, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, Pimple Nilakh.

Dr Rajendra Firke, head of New Thergaon Hospital, said the ward boy was immediately terminated from his service following the incident.

“He belongs to an agency providing manpower to the civic hospital and was working here for the past one-and-half years as a ward boy. A meeting was held with all contractual and civic hospital staff on Tuesday and a warning was issued to behave with decency and morality or face stern action,” he said.

As per Wakad Police, the woman on September 8 filed a complaint, stating the accused allegedly approached the victims under the pretext of assisting them. However, he used the opportunity and touched the duo inappropriately, causing distress and outrage.

“Based on the complaint of the victim offence has been registered against the accused,” said, Nivritti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector, attached to Wakad Police Station.

The accused, Kamble has been booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have issued him a notice and further investigations are under process,” said Kolhatkar.