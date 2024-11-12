Menu Explore
Warje police book NCP-SP supporters for code violation 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 13, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The accused released publicity-related material on the WhatsApp groups and even erected banners in support of Dodke to the effect of violation of the code of conduct

Warje police booked three supporters of former Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) corporator Sachin Dodke on Monday for violating the election code of conduct. According to the FIR lodged on Nov 11 by district flying squad nodal officer Rahul Salunke, the three accused held an illegal program for the NCP candidate and erected a stage, and sound system, illegally providing food and publicity in the name of the candidate. The accused released publicity-related material on the WhatsApp groups and even erected banners in support of Dodke to the effect of violation of the code of conduct.  

The police have booked the accused under Section 223 (disobeying orders given by public servants) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various provisions of the People’s Representation Act.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police have booked the accused under Section 223 (disobeying orders given by public servants) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various provisions of the People’s Representation Act. 

