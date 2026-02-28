Water hyacinth chokes river in Pune’s Mundhwa area as civic bodies play blame game

A thick layer of water hyacinth has covered the Mundhwa stretch of the Mula-Mutha river. Officials claim the crisis is fueled by hyacinth flowing downstream from areas managed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Khadki Cantonment Board. Water hyacinth, if left unchecked, forms dense floating mats that choke water bodies, obstruct natural flow and create stagnant conditions. Health officials warn that such stagnation creates an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC officials claim that despite repeated communication, PCMC has not undertaken adequate clearance on their side of the river, allowing the hyacinth to accumulate and drift downstream.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said coordinated efforts are essential to prevent regrowth. “The river falls under the jurisdiction of both municipal corporations, so coordinated action from both civic bodies is essential. We regularly inform PCMC officials, but they have not taken the required steps to remove the water hyacinth. Even if we clear it from our side, the unchecked growth on their end spreads rapidly and covers the stretch again. It then flows and piles up at the Mundhwa stretch. PCMC needs to take proactive measures to address the issue,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, PCMC’s environment officer, did not respond to phone calls and messages.

Water hyacinth, if left unchecked, forms dense floating mats that choke water bodies, obstruct natural flow and create stagnant conditions. Health officials warn that such stagnation creates an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria. The thick vegetation also depletes dissolved oxygen levels in the water, threatening aquatic life and contributing to a foul odour that inconveniences nearby residents.

Meanwhile, as part of its annual preventive drive against vector-borne diseases before the monsoon, PMC initiated a hyacinth removal exercise in the first week of February.

Officials pointed out that isolated removal in one jurisdiction offers only temporary relief, as the fast-growing weed can double its spread within days under favourable conditions.

Apart from Mundhwa, the Baby Canal in Hadapsar has also been severely affected by water hyacinth. “The hyacinth removal work at Baby Canal started in the first week of February, and we managed to clear all the water hyacinth from the canal,” said Dighe.

He added that PMC plans to include several other water bodies in the ongoing drive in the coming weeks to strengthen preventive measures before the monsoon.