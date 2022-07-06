Water stock in Pune dams increases, sowing activity picks up pace
The current rain spell has increased the water level in four dams– Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar in Pune. The water level which had gone below 2.50 TMC has risen to 3.67 TMC on Wednesday, as per the irrigation department officials.
The water level is expected to increase more as rainfall activity is expected to continue till July 9.
“On Monday, Khadakwasla received 276 mm rain whereas on Tuesday it received 781mm rains, so around 1 TMC water has increased at the Khadakwasla dam in two days,” said Vijay Patil, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, Pune.
According to other officials, “If Khadakwasla dam continues to receive a good amount of rain like the last two days for a month then the dam will be filled in a month.”
Meanwhile, rains have also brought relief to farmers as sowing activity in Pune had taken a setback after less rainfall in June.
“So far, the district had received very less rainfall, and since sowing needs continuous rainfall, farmers were waiting for good rains. The current type of rain (moderate) is good for sowing activity,” said Dnyaneshwar Bote, district agriculture officer.
PMC is in wait-and-watch mode
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department is happy with the monsoon progress; however, they will assess the situation of rainfall in the coming days before deciding on the cancellation of alternate day water cuts.
“On July 11, we will decide whether to continue with an alternate day schedule or not. Wherever there is a demand, we are providing them tankers,” said an official from the PMC water department at the request of anonymity.
Alternate water supply continues to irk residents as many societies have to ask for tankers with water supply not happening according to schedule.
Dnyaneshwar Barguje, the water tanker service provider from Baner, said, “The inquiries of water tankers have increased in the last three days. The rates have not increased.”
A tanker of 10,000 litres of water costs around ₹1,000 to 1,200, he said.
The housing societies on Baner-Pashan-Link Road continue to receive water through tankers all the season as water comes at low pressure.
The tanker demand will increase due to alternate day water supply. Many times, we have raised water issues in the mohalla committee, and we have also conducted meetings with water department officials, but no full-proof solution is provided, say residents.
Water storage in dams
Dam, Total capacity; Current status
(figures in TMC)
Khadakwasla; 1.97; 0.71
Panshet; 10.65; 1.60
Warasgaon; 12.82; 1.28
Temghar; 3.71; 0.08
Total – 3.67
Last year on July 6 water stock was
TMC – 8.66
-
