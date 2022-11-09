Water vending machines at Pune rly stn shut down as power dues touch 3 lakh

The two water vending machines at platform number 1 of Pune railway station is out of use as private vendors have not paid pending electricity bill of over ₹3 lakh.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) of railways had placed the machines at the railway station last year and given the maintenance contract to private vendors.

Passengers were charged ₹5 for one litre of cold water. However, since last few days, the water vending machines are not functioning and one of them has been covered with a thick cloth by the railway administration.

“We do not know the whereabouts of the vendors who were operating these machines and electricity bill of more than ₹3 lakh has not been paid. There is some dispute between IRCTC and vendors. The officials have now covered one of the machines,” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “These two machines were brought by IRCTC and we do not have direct connect with vendors. As the railway administration has taken up the maintenance and other works from IRCTC at Pune railway station, these water vending machines will also be restarted soon.”