What’s the buzz in Pune: October 15-22

‘Live’ at High Spirits

Da High Big Gig features Cynthia backed by Mikey, Leo Mathews, Denzil and Chris. Pop, rock, R&B and Blues is on the menu.

When: October 15, 7 pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Chromatic Musings: solo exhibition

This exhibition is by Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune. This series brings together a new body of fabric assemblages that explore nature-inspired forms and textures.

When: Oct 15 onwards; 5pm -9pm

Where: Vida Heydari Contemporary (VHC, lane number 8, Koregaon Park

Wonder Woman – fashion show

Fashion desginer Nivedita Saboo presents custom digital prints and edgy, strong silhouettes in this collection based on ‘Wonder Woman’, and inspired by the architecture, history and spirit of Amazonian warriors.

When: October 15, 7pm to 8pm

Where: Online: Instagram and Facebook @NiveditaSabooCouture

Is God A Taoist? The play

After an overwhelming response to the premiere of the brand new production Is God A Taoist? we’re back again

For bookings log on to - http://iapar.org/booking/ or email iapar.office@gmail.com

When: October 16, 17; 7:30pm

Where: Cafe Peter, Karve road

Kalapentry - recycling furniture

Furniture that has been refurbished, upcycled and is cost effective will be on display at Kalapentry, in association with Mauji Cafe and Event Chronicle. Furniture that has been revamped is environment friendly, sustainable and ecological.

For details email kalapentry@gmail.com

Phone Number- 9011034258

When: October 16, 17; 11am to 6pm

Where: Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok nagar

Monalisa Kalagram: Maharashtra edition

Showcasing the inherent beauty of Maharashtra, with artisans products like Kolhapuri chappals, sarees, Warli art, ceramic and terracotta products.

When: October 16, 17; 10.30am - 8.30pm

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon park

Mobile library

Access this mobile library and read well-known Marathi authors, and Diwali Ank in Kothrud and Pashan.

For details call 02025440555

When: October 16, 10am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm

Where: Ustav chowk, Patwardhan baug Sai chowk, Sus road

“Me ani Symbiosis”: an autobiography

The release of this autobiography of SB Mujumdar, chancellor, Symbiosis International University, will have Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj as the chief guest

For details on attendance call +91 88888 47946 or email officerpr@symbiosis.ac.in

When: October 18, 5 pm

Where: Symbiosis Vishwabhavan, Senapati Bapat road.

World Religions Conference

On the occasion of World Religions Conference being held in Chicago (USA) from October 16 to 18, Dr Kalyan Gangwal, founder president of Sarvajeev Mangal Pratishthan will be a speaker from Pune. Dr Kalyan Gangwal will speak on “Karuna (compassion) in the Corona period”. This will be followed by a 45-minute panel discussion with founder of MIT, Prof Vishwanath Karad, Muslim thinker SN Pathan, and Addison Samraj .

When: October 18, 11.15 pm IST. Where: Online - https://parliamentofreligions.org/civicrm/mailing/view?id=809&reset=1.