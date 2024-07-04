 Will ensure enough water for Pune: Dy CM Fadnavis  - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Will ensure enough water for Pune: Dy CM Fadnavis 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 04, 2024 06:40 AM IST

On Wednesday, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar raised a question about Pune city’s water supply in an Assembly session

In response to the growing needs of Pune city, which is expanding with new villages under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured an uninterrupted water supply to the city. Highlighting Pune’s significance as an educational and industrial hub, he emphasized the government’s commitment to augment water sources to meet the city’s rising population. 

The city is provided with 11.7 TMC of water, and the sanctioned amount is 14.61 TMC, giving a surplus of about 3 TMC. (HT PHOTO)
On Wednesday, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar raised a question about Pune city’s water supply in an Assembly session. In response, Fadnavis said, “To meet Pune’s future water needs, a tunnel from Khadakwasla to Fursungi is being built, which will provide 2 TMC of additional water. The renovation of the Khadakwasla canal will add 1.25 TMC, and other measures will provide 5 TMC from the old Mutha canal. Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects under the river improvement scheme will allow water reuse. Industries within 50 kilometres of an STP will be required to use recycled water. Developers will be instructed to bear the cost of water supply for residential complexes until the municipal supply begins.” 

Pune city has a population of 72 lakh, including 23 new villages. The city is provided with 11.7 TMC of water, and the sanctioned amount is 14.61 TMC, giving a surplus of about 3 TMC. However, the city’s water consumption is 20.87 TMC, nearly twice the provisioned amount. There is significant water leakage. Efforts are being made to reduce this by 40% through the Equal Water Distribution Scheme, which is partially completed. As a result, water leakage is expected to decrease from 40% to 20%, Fadnavis added. 

Fadnavis further said that rainwater harvesting should be implemented in new buildings, and developers must mention solid waste and water management when selling houses.  

News / Cities / Pune / Will ensure enough water for Pune: Dy CM Fadnavis 
