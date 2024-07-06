Will meet Shah for lifting ban on use of sugarcane juice for ethanol production : Ajit

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, assured the opposition party leaders that the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol production would be lifted soon and the state government plans to meet Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah soon. The step was taken to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. But the decision adversely affected sugarcane industry in Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

To control sugar prices during the Lok Sabha election, the central government issued the notification in December 2023 and instructed not to use sugarcane juice/ sugar syrup for ethanol production.

The step was taken to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. But the decision adversely affected sugarcane industry in Maharashtra.

On this background, the opposition party leaders Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope raised the issue in the assembly session on Thursday. While answering the question, Pawar said, “The Maharashtra government is also in a view to lift the restriction on ethanol blending as there is enough sugar availability in the market.”

Pawar said, “Representative will soon meet Shah within a month and request to lift the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol blending.”