 Will meet Shah for lifting ban on use of sugarcane juice for ethanol production : Ajit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will meet Shah for lifting ban on use of sugarcane juice for ethanol production : Ajit

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2024 08:28 AM IST

To control sugar prices during the Lok Sabha election, the central government issued the notification in December 2023 and instructed not to use sugarcane juice/ sugar syrup for ethanol production

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, assured the opposition party leaders that the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol production would be lifted soon and the state government plans to meet Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah soon.

The step was taken to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. But the decision adversely affected sugarcane industry in Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The step was taken to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. But the decision adversely affected sugarcane industry in Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

To control sugar prices during the Lok Sabha election, the central government issued the notification in December 2023 and instructed not to use sugarcane juice/ sugar syrup for ethanol production.

The step was taken to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. But the decision adversely affected sugarcane industry in Maharashtra.

On this background, the opposition party leaders Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope raised the issue in the assembly session on Thursday. While answering the question, Pawar said, “The Maharashtra government is also in a view to lift the restriction on ethanol blending as there is enough sugar availability in the market.”

Pawar said, “Representative will soon meet Shah within a month and request to lift the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol blending.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Will meet Shah for lifting ban on use of sugarcane juice for ethanol production : Ajit
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On