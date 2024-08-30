Will propose formation of ‘Child Welfare Committee’ in Pune: Educationists

PUNE Amid a spate of crimes against women and children across the country, a meeting was called Thursday by members of prominent educational institutions in the city during which it was unanimously decided to approach the state government and police for formation of a ‘Child Welfare Committee’ in Pune district to monitor the safety of children in schools and work on precautionary measures. Amid crimes against women and children across the country, educational institutions in the city decided to approach the state and police for formation of a ‘Child Welfare Committee’ in Pune district. (HT)

The meeting was held at Lady Ramabai Hall, S P College, and a total 81 representatives from 32 organisations participated in it. Among those present were Shikshan Prasarak Mandali president advocate S K Jain; chairman of Deccan Education Society (DES) Council and Board of Governors Pramod Rawat; chairman of Board of Governors of Maharashtra Education Society (MES) Babasaheb Shinde; executive chairman of Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sansthan Ravindra Dev; and president of Progressive Education Society Dr Gajanan Ekbote.

Advocate Jain said, “Our main motive behind calling this meeting is to create a sense of safety and security among students and especially their parents. Due to some unfortunate incidents that have taken place in the recent past, parents are afraid to send their children to schools and colleges. But we want them to have faith in educational institutions and know that every institute is not the same. For this, we are going to propose that a ‘Child Welfare Committee’ be formed in Pune district in which representatives of the government, police, educational institutions and parents will work together on issues related to the students’ safety. Soon, we are going to meet the police commissioner and even the district collector for the same.” Jain highlighted the various aspects of the students’ and women’s safety.

Deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill was there at the meeting. He emphasised the use of modern technology while taking security measures. “Black spots in schools and colleges should be found and good quality CCTV cameras should be installed there,” Gill said.

Pramod Rawat said, “It was expressed in the meeting that for the safety of students and women, everyone needs to fulfil their responsibilities carefully while involving various elements related to education such as students, parents, teachers, non-teaching staff and management of institutions. Various aspects such as security measures for the protection of students; health precautions; digital security; awareness of emergency contacts; awareness and training for the welfare of students; organisation of various activities for mutual harmony between students, parents and teachers; management of school facilities; and counselling of students along with parents for all-round development of students were discussed. Deliberations were held from various points of view such as the responsibility of teachers; regulation of access to school premises; providing opportunities for creative expression to students; involvement of parent-teacher associations; parent-parent associations; and community cooperation for the safety of students.”

Dr. Gajanan Ekbote insisted that educational institutions should have a professional approach and keep a watchful eye on the day-to-day operations of their institutions.

Babasaheb Shinde said, “The management of the institution should carry out self-examination. There were also many good suggestions in the question-and-answer session that followed.”

On a concluding note, advocate Jain emphasised on creating an atmosphere of trust in society. He spoke about the need for a teacher to direct the society and not just be a teacher. “For that, many new experiments should be tried and we should keep coming together with a positive purpose,” he noted.