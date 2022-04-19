Window panes of vehicles, houses shatter as controlled blasting at construction site goes awry along Sus-Pashan road

PUNE A controlled blasting led to the shattering of window panes of vehicles and houses at the Bella Casa and other societies at Mohannagar along the Sus-Pashan road, creating panic in the area on Tuesday evening.

This controlled blast at ‘Verve’ project being developed by VTP reality exploded, shaking the windows and doors of the Bella Casa society which is adjacent to the site at around 5 pm. The intensity of the explosion was such that damage was done to houses till the 10th floor.

“I was in my flat on the 8th floor when my windows shuddered and we heard a resounding blast, as boulders and stones flew into our home. It was terrifying and we ducked immediately,” said Vaishali Patkar, resident of Bella Casa.

Following the incident, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA)has asked the builder to stop the work

On Tuesday late evening, the Hinjewadi police registered an FIR against blasting contractor under IPC section 286, 336. Police inspector Vivek Muglikar said, We have booked contractor Mahendra Sasar for negligent conduct with respective handling explosives. Further investigation is on.”

The controlled blast was done to break rock for excavation.

“We are unable to ascertain from the pictures and videos that if this damage is from the work going on our site. It is not clear at all. The whole incident as of now seems fishy and we cannot rule out any ulterior motive. However, we are speaking with the contractor and are also investigating the incident in detail. Based on our findings, we will take appropriate action,” said Bhushan Palresha, managing director, VTP reality.

Residents however claimed that controlled blasting was carried out wrongly without following all the measures, sending a number of boulders and rocks flying towards housing societies like Bella Casa, Western Hills and Nia.

Broken shards of glass, stones fell on to the cars parked, smashing their windows, and damaging the vehicles.

“This construction site belongs to VTP reality and they have been constantly working at odd hours, conducting blasts in the evening, loading, offloading materials in the middle of the night, giving us headache and today, with this huge blast, it had us running for cover. Big chunks of boulders flew everywhere, even in the flats on the top floors,” said A Umashankar chairman of Bella Casa .

“We have asked the developer to submit all the permission documents from competent authorities for mining. We will take appropriate action under Monopolistic and restrictive trade practices Act (MRTP) immediately. As of now stop work notice will be given till the enquiry is completed,” said PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase.

Residents alleged that explosion caused cracks on multiple columns in adjacent building - C block of Western Hills society.

Prasad Kamble, a resident from Western Hills too rushed to the spot. “Many shards of broken glass and damaged cars are proof of negligence by the contractor at the construction site. They don’t even stop work at night making it difficult for us to sleep and now this is worrying,” he said.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Prabhag 8 ward officer Sandeep Khalate visited the site to see the damage. “The permissions for this site were given by the PMRDA, but I visited the site to assess the damage. Most of the cars in the zero level parking are damaged and huge boulders and stones are almost everywhere in other societies.”

This is not the first time that a faulty controlled blast has taken place in the area, said locals. Earlier in 2018, similar blasting activity was carried out at a plot being developed by another builder in Baner.