Window panes of vehicles, houses shatter as controlled blasting at construction site goes awry along Sus-Pashan road
PUNE A controlled blasting led to the shattering of window panes of vehicles and houses at the Bella Casa and other societies at Mohannagar along the Sus-Pashan road, creating panic in the area on Tuesday evening.
This controlled blast at ‘Verve’ project being developed by VTP reality exploded, shaking the windows and doors of the Bella Casa society which is adjacent to the site at around 5 pm. The intensity of the explosion was such that damage was done to houses till the 10th floor.
“I was in my flat on the 8th floor when my windows shuddered and we heard a resounding blast, as boulders and stones flew into our home. It was terrifying and we ducked immediately,” said Vaishali Patkar, resident of Bella Casa.
Following the incident, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA)has asked the builder to stop the work
On Tuesday late evening, the Hinjewadi police registered an FIR against blasting contractor under IPC section 286, 336. Police inspector Vivek Muglikar said, We have booked contractor Mahendra Sasar for negligent conduct with respective handling explosives. Further investigation is on.”
The controlled blast was done to break rock for excavation.
“We are unable to ascertain from the pictures and videos that if this damage is from the work going on our site. It is not clear at all. The whole incident as of now seems fishy and we cannot rule out any ulterior motive. However, we are speaking with the contractor and are also investigating the incident in detail. Based on our findings, we will take appropriate action,” said Bhushan Palresha, managing director, VTP reality.
Residents however claimed that controlled blasting was carried out wrongly without following all the measures, sending a number of boulders and rocks flying towards housing societies like Bella Casa, Western Hills and Nia.
Broken shards of glass, stones fell on to the cars parked, smashing their windows, and damaging the vehicles.
“This construction site belongs to VTP reality and they have been constantly working at odd hours, conducting blasts in the evening, loading, offloading materials in the middle of the night, giving us headache and today, with this huge blast, it had us running for cover. Big chunks of boulders flew everywhere, even in the flats on the top floors,” said A Umashankar chairman of Bella Casa .
“We have asked the developer to submit all the permission documents from competent authorities for mining. We will take appropriate action under Monopolistic and restrictive trade practices Act (MRTP) immediately. As of now stop work notice will be given till the enquiry is completed,” said PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase.
Residents alleged that explosion caused cracks on multiple columns in adjacent building - C block of Western Hills society.
Prasad Kamble, a resident from Western Hills too rushed to the spot. “Many shards of broken glass and damaged cars are proof of negligence by the contractor at the construction site. They don’t even stop work at night making it difficult for us to sleep and now this is worrying,” he said.
Pune Municipal Corporation’s Prabhag 8 ward officer Sandeep Khalate visited the site to see the damage. “The permissions for this site were given by the PMRDA, but I visited the site to assess the damage. Most of the cars in the zero level parking are damaged and huge boulders and stones are almost everywhere in other societies.”
This is not the first time that a faulty controlled blast has taken place in the area, said locals. Earlier in 2018, similar blasting activity was carried out at a plot being developed by another builder in Baner.
State govt provides ₹212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.” Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
