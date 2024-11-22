‘Winner’ boards displayed across Pune before poll results

Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, held on November 20, on November 23, supporters of political candidates are putting up boards and flexes of so-called “winners” across the city. Boards are also seen at Satara Road showing deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar as the next “chief minister” of the state. (HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters from Parvati constituency have displayed boards of MLA Madhuri Misal as the winner in the election. “All our party workers, supporters and citizens of my constituency have seen my work for the past 10 years and I am confident of winning the election. Today, I am relaxing at home with my family and waiting for the official results to be declared on Saturday,” said Misal.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supporters from Khadakwasla constituency have displayed flexes of Mayuresh Vanjale, son of late MLA Ramesh Vanjale, in their areas. The boards can be seen at Dhayari, Narhe, Sinhagad Road and other places.

