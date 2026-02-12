With board exams underway, headmasters oppose staff adjustment drive

A fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the state government’s decision to implement the adjustment of surplus teachers and non-teaching staff for the academic year 2025–26, with headmasters’ associations urging the education department to postpone the process till the board examination period is over. Federation president Tanaji Mane stated that the timing of the process is impractical, as the Class 10 and 12 board examinations are underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On February 4, the Directorate of Education issued a circular announcing a detailed schedule for the redeployment of surplus teaching and non-teaching staff across government, local body, aided and partially aided schools in the state. As per the schedule, a provisional list of surplus staff is to be published in February, and the entire adjustment process is to be completed by March 31.

The move comes after the Bombay high court disposed of petitions challenging the adjustment procedure, effectively clearing the way for the government to proceed. Education authorities have been instructed to verify vacant and surplus posts as per the approved staff pattern (sanctioned strength) for 2025–26 and complete adjustments at the district and divisional levels within the stipulated time. The circular also warns that once adjusted, salaries of staff should not be drawn from their original schools.

However, on February 10, the Maharashtra State Federation of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Headmasters submitted a memorandum to education minister Dada Bhuse, demanding that the adjustment process be deferred to May–June.

Federation president Tanaji Mane stated that the timing of the process is impractical, as the Class 10 and 12 board examinations are underway. Examinations for Classes 5 to 9 and 11 are scheduled to continue until the second week of April, followed by paper evaluation and result preparation, which will extend into May.

“Teachers are already assigned critical responsibilities as centre directors, supervisors, examiners, and controllers for the board examinations. Implementing large-scale adjustments at this stage will disrupt examination management and academic work,” Mane said.

The federation has also raised concerns that in several rural and hilly regions, schools have been shown as having zero sanctioned teaching posts under the revised staff approval norms. It has demanded relaxation of student strength criteria for determining staff patterns in hilly and remote areas before proceeding with adjustments.

Teachers further pointed out that some schools’ staff approvals have not yet been generated or uploaded, which could lead to confusion and administrative complications if adjustments are carried out immediately.

The association has urged the government to first revise the staff norms for geographically challenging regions and then undertake the redeployment process during May–June, after the completion of examinations and related academic responsibilities. According to federation representatives, the final call from the state government is now awaited.

Reacting to the development, Mahesh Palkar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, told HT: “Although SSC and HSC examinations are currently underway, the process of teacher transfers is not being conducted at this time. Transfer orders will be issued at the end of March, following the completion of the divisional decision to implement the adjustment of surplus teachers and non-teaching staff for the academic year 2025–26.”