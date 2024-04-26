With Modi’s rally now at Racecourse on April 29, MVA postpones public meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting as part of canvassing for four Mahayuti candidates from Pune district at Racecourse on April 29. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning to hold the meeting on SP College Ground but changed the venue considering traffic situation. On Friday, as part of preparations for the prime minister’s visit to the city, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, minister Chandrakant Patil and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni held a meeting and took review of the rally. (HT PHOTO)

In view of Modi’s rally, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has postponed its public meeting to be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at Warje to April 30.

MVA had planned the public rally on Monday before changing it to Tuesday and avoid a clash with Modi’s event as two big public rallies could have disrupted traffic in the city.

NCP (SCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “On the request of police, we have decided to shift our rally at RMD ground in Warje to April 30. Thackeray and Pawar will address the meet for MVA candidates.”

As the public rally is for all the four Lok Sabha constituencies Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval, Mahayuti has appealed to party workers to remain present. Modi is also likely to hold another public meeting at Karad the same day.