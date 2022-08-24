Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune

Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:10 PM IST

The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises

The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old’s aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt.

The father alerted the police and the accused was arrested from school campus.

During interrogation, the police came to know that the accused hail from Akola and suffers from mental disorder. The accused had earlier visited the housing society in Khadi where the girl stays and sought a job. However, society members and security guards removed her from the society premises. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.

