Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune
The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises
The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises.
According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old’s aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt.
The father alerted the police and the accused was arrested from school campus.
During interrogation, the police came to know that the accused hail from Akola and suffers from mental disorder. The accused had earlier visited the housing society in Khadi where the girl stays and sought a job. However, society members and security guards removed her from the society premises. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.
-
Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi
Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials. On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”
-
Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged political vendetta against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister. This is when the contractor is still in police remand.
-
Slew of probes into MVA decisions is govt’s retaliation against cheeky slogans
Mumbai On the penultimate day of an already fractious Monsoon session, the bad blood between the Shinde-BJP alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi resulted in an unseemly scuffle, and the announcement of a raft of corruption inquiries aimed at MVA leaders . Right from the start of the session, the Shinde faction has been heckled and name-called by MVA MLAs. Bharat Gogawala, MLA from the Shinde faction and his fellow MLAs responded with their own slogans, alleging corruption by the MVA.
-
Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog
Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal. The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj. Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.
-
SPM educational institutions seek permission to cut down dangerous trees
After the tree falling incident at the SP College premises on Monday, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's (SPM) various educational institutions including SP College and other schools have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises. On Tuesday, these institutions wrote a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation's garden department requesting permission to cut down dangerous branches or shifting the trees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics