Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Woman cheated of 17 lakh in Ambegaon Budruk; 4 booked

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 27, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Wednesday lodged a case against four persons for allegedly cheating a woman of 17.50 lakh after promising her three gold necklaces of ten tolas each as against giving them 25 tolas of gold ornaments and 5 lakh cash.

The incident took place from February 2, 2023 to June 26, 2024, as per the complainant identified as Shital Rajendra Gaikwad, a resident of Ambegaon Budruk, who filed a case on June 26.

Accordingly, the police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 406, 420, 34 against the accused identified as Baburao Tukaram Kamble, Nirmala Baburao Kamble , Anil Baburao Kasbe and Sunil Baburao Kasbe.

The complaint further stated the accused owns a jewellery shop in Ambegaon by the name ‘Mauli Jewellers’ where the incident took place.

Police inspector Dashrath Patil, said that besides the complainant,the accused cheated five other women in the area where they took gold ornaments and cash promising to deliver another gold necklace.

“The customers fell for the bait and were cheated after which they lodged a case against the jewellers,” he said.

