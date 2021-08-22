Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman dies by suicide: Former boyfriend booked in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Woman dies by suicide: Former boyfriend booked in Pune

A 23-year-old man and his parents were booked for driving his former girlfriend to suicide by marrying another girl, according to the deceased woman’s father
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:36 AM IST

A 23-year-old man and his parents were booked for driving his former girlfriend to suicide by marrying another girl, according to the deceased woman’s father.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s 60-year-old father.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old resident of Panmala in Vadki area of Haveli who was booked along with his 64-year-old father and 54-year-old mother. The woman died by suicide in her house on August 17 sometime between 10am and 3pm when she was alone at home.

Her father has alleged that the man’s parents knew about their relationship but still married their son to another woman, according to the police.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.