Pune: A 30 year-old-woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two young children by jumping into a well in the Pabal area of Shirur taluka in Pune district on Sunday, reportedly due to harassment and mental distress caused by her husband, police officials said on Monday. Woman dies by suicide with 2 kids; husband held for deaths

The deceased have been identified as Ahilya alias Bhagyashri Raju Jadhav, 30, and her six-year-old son and four-month-old daughter. The Shikrapur police have arrested her husband, Raju Pandurang Jadhav, 32, in connection with the case.

According to the police, the Jadhav family, hailing from Buldhana district, was living in Pabal and working at a brick kiln for livelihood. Frequent arguments reportedly took place between the couple. On Sunday morning, following a heated argument, Bhagyashri left her house on a bicycle with her two children. When she did not return till afternoon, her husband began searching for them and found the bicycle and footwear near a well. With the help of villagers, a search was conducted, and the bodies of the woman and their children were found in the well.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s sister, Jayashri Jadhav, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the husband, and he has been taken into custody.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com