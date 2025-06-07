Woman falls to her death while trekking at Rajgad Fort

A 23-year-old woman tragically lost her life after falling into a 150-foot-deep gorge while trekking at Rajgad Fort Thursday evening. The incident occurred on the eve of Shivrajyabhishek Din, casting a pall of gloom over the region. The deceased, Komal Satish Sidhe, 23, a resident of Alandi in Pune district, had gone for the trek along with her husband. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, Komal Satish Sidhe, 23, a resident of Alandi in Pune district, had gone for the trek along with her husband.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm when Komal lost her footing near a slope and slipped into the gorge while descending the fort. The fall proved fatal, and she died on the spot.

Komal’s husband sought help from nearby trekkers and informed the police. A team from Velhe police station along with disaster management personnel reached the site where they managed to retrieve Komal’s body with the help of local trekkers. The body was then taken to a rural hospital where doctors confirmed Komal had died. The police have registered an accidental death and are continuing their investigation based on the statements of witnesses, surrounding circumstances, and account provided by Komal’s husband.

Nitin Khamgal, assistant police inspector at Velhe police station, said, “Husband and wife reached the fort. While descending when they were at Balekilla, she met with the accident.”

The police said that the deceased was a homemaker while her husband worked as a labour contractor. They had tied the knot four years ago. Authorities have urged trekkers to be extremely cautious while navigating steep and slippery terrain, especially during the monsoon when trails turn even more dangerous.