Woman files complaint against husband, in-laws for hiding he is ‘gay’

A 33-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of concealing her husband’s sexual orientation before their marriage. The complaint was filed at the Chandannagar Police Station on Thursday. The woman in her complaint also alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws over constant money demands from her father. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Wadgaonsheri, entered into matrimony in 2023, unaware of her husband’s sexual orientation. It wasn’t until later that she allegedly discovered that her husband identifies as gay. The woman confronted her husband and in-laws, accusing them of withholding crucial information about his sexual identity prior to their marriage.

In response to the woman’s complaint, the police have initiated an FIR (first information report) to investigate the allegations. A Chandannagar police station official said, “We have issued notices to the parties concerned and soon they will be produced in front of the police for investigation.”

A police case has been registered under Sections 420, 498 (A) and other relevant sections of the IPC.