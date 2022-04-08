Woman held in Pune for husband’s murder
The city police have arrested a 40-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her husband and later hanged his body to project the crime as suicide. The incident took place recently.
The accused identified as Nandini Ramesh Bhise (40) has been arrested. A judicial magistrate court has remanded Nandini to police custody till April 12.
The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bhise (44), resident of Landge Niwas, NDA road, Uttamnagar.
According to police, Bhise and his wife were living in a rented room and argued a few days ago. Bhise, who was unemployed, was addicted to alcohol and was suspicious of his wife’s character.
During night, Nandini strangled Ramesh with a nylon rope and then tied a rope around his neck and attached it to the roof hook. She informed her son and relatives that her husband had committed suicide. Bhise’s body was sent to Sassoon hospital for autopsy.
An autopsy revealed that Bhise had been strangled to death. Police then questioned his wife, son and relatives. Interrogation revealed that Nandini had killed her husband. She told the police that he was not doing any work and always asked for money for alcohol. She confessed that she had killed him because of constant harassment from him.
Assistant police inspector Dadaraje Pawar, the investigating officer in the case said that the woman had confessed to the murder but earlier she had tried to project it as a suicide.
