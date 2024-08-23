 Woman killed by brother-in-law in Mundhwa over domestic dispute - Hindustan Times
Woman killed by brother-in-law in Mundhwa over domestic dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2024 08:38 AM IST

PUNE A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother-in-law in Mundhwa area following a family dispute, said police.

24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother-in-law in Mundhwa area following a family dispute, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident was reported on August 14 at around 3:30 pm at Saibaba Colony.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Gadar, while the accused Mallikarjun Gadar, 23, was arrested by the police.

According to the police, they reported an accidental death report. After the detailed postmortem report police confirmed the murder angle.

The seven-year-old daughter of the deceased informed police about a dispute between her mother and uncle a few hours before the murder. Acting on the crucial information, police arrested the accused.

There used to be repeated disputes between the accused and the victim over the former’s alcohol consumption habit. Police suspect Mallikarjun might have been killed the woman due to this reason.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
