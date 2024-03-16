Woman kills husband with lover’s help

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested a woman working as a pathologist and her army friend for their alleged involvement in the murder of the former’s husband. According to the police, the body of Gadekar was found at MIDC Chakan area near his company where he was on night shift around 10:30pm on February 23. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Rahul Sudam Gadekar (36) from Narhe Ambegaon, was working at a multinational automotive company. He was reportedly killed by his wife Supriya Rahul Gadekar, her friend Suresh Motabhau Patole from Dehugaon and Rohidas Sonawane. Patole is working as a Lance Naik in the Indian Army, a police official said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, the body of Gadekar was found at MIDC Chakan area near his company where he was on night shift around 10:30pm on February 23.

Police probe found Supriya was in contact with Patole on the day of the murder. Police detained Supriya for interrogation, and she confessed to having a relationship with Patole and her husband was creating hurdle. Hence, the duo hatched and executed the plan to eliminate Gadekar.

Police arrested Patole from a training unit in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “Supriya was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Pune. During the Covid pandemic, the couple shifted to Ahmednagar district, and she opened a lab where she came in contact with Patole.”’

According to Doiphode, the couple used to have heated arguments after Gadekar came to know of the extramarital affair. Patole and Supriya had purchased two iron hammers from Sonawane to eliminate Gadekar. Investigation also revealed that Supriya had promised to give some amount of the ₹1 crore insurance money that her husband had purchased and to the two other accused.

Police official Harish Mane said, “On February 10, the accused had attempted to kill Gadekar, but he saved himself and registered a police complaint. Fearing for his life, he avoided to step out of his home. Reportedly, Supriya forced him to take night shift.”

According to the police, when Gadekar stepped out of his home and headed for his office on February 23, his wife informed Patole. Patole and Sonawane intercepted Gadekar and attacked him with iron hammer. After the incident, Patole went to Delhi to join his duty and later he was sent to Hyderabad to attend a training session.

Alandi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.