48-year-old woman allegedly raped at gunpoint in Kondhwa

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Kondhwa area in Pune, said police. A case has been registered and two people have been booked.

The incident took place when the victim demanded ₹4 crore that she had invested in a business. The accused threatened her at gunpoint, raped her, and filmed tapes that he subsequently used to blackmail her.

According to the complaint filed at the Kondhwa police station, the victim and the accused were part of a group where they used to collect a monthly amount from each member as an investment scheme.

The scheme ended in 2020, and the accused approached the victim and asked her to invest in his business. He promised her good returns against the investment. He allegedly took six instalments of ₹50 lakh each, amounting to ₹4 crore, from the victim and her friend in 2021. However, he failed to return the money and duped them.

When the victim went to the accused house to demand the money, he raped her at gunpoint. The other accused took photos and videos of the incident. The accused then allegedly threatened to kill the victim and raped her repeatedly. After enduring repeated assaults, the victim finally approached the police and lodged a complaint.

