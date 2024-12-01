Menu Explore
Woman robbed of gold jewellery worth 80,000

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 01, 2024 07:22 AM IST

70-year-old woman robbed of her gold mangalsutra and ring estimated to be worth ₹80,000 at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk in Hadapsar

PUNE Manikbai Vitthal Raikar, 70, was robbed of her gold mangalsutra and ring estimated to be worth 80,000 at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk in Hadapsar on November 27.

70-year-old woman robbed of her gold mangalsutra and ring estimated to be worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
70-year-old woman robbed of her gold mangalsutra and ring estimated to be worth 80,000 at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim in her complaint said that she was returning home after taking a coupon from a fair price shop when she was approached by a person who told her that a person was distributing money under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

After coming to the spot, he made her wait, robbed her of her valuables and fled.

At the residence, she realised that he robbed her of her gold belongings and then lodged a complaint with the police.

