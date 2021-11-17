Woman’s dupatta entangles in chaff machine, dies of strangulation

Pune: A 21-year-old newly married woman died due to strangulation after her dupatta got stuck in the farm chaff cutting machine in Lakhangaon village in Ambegaon on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Sonali Ajay Daund (21), was alone at the chaff storage unit when the incident took place as her husband Subhash Daund was away for some work while her father-in-law had gone into the field to spray pesticide.

According to the Manchar police, both of the ends of her dupatta went into the machine suction which takes the chaff inside for cutting. She was strangled and died on the spot. She was spotted by two eyewitnesses Navnath Rode and Vaibhav Padwal who raised an alarm following the incident. On his return, Subhash removed the dupatta from the machine and untangled the cloth. However, she was lifeless and was rushed to a private hospital in Manchar. Doctors proclaimed her dead at the hospital and further investigation is on in the case.