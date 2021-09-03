Women entrepreneurs’ meet 2021 in Pune

Craft Your Wishes will organise “Swawlambini Women Entrepreneurs’ Meet 2021” at the Sheraton Grand, Bund Garden. The inaugural session of the event is scheduled at 2pm on Saturday (September 4).

Shweta Shalini, chief evangelist Billennium Divas and advisor to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be the chief guest for the event; while Aneeta Sanas, founder of Healing Touch and past chair at FICCI Ladies Organisation will preside over as the guest of honour.

Dr Priya Parekh, founder of Beautyesthetics; Neha Verma Madan, founder, Stage Bright events; Rommal Surana, founder, Nanha Gyan foundation; WICCI president Maharashtra Shraddha Kulkarni; WICCI president Uttar Pradesh Deepanshi Nandi; and Trishla Rana, vice-president, MH International human rights and crime control organisation will be special guests.

Founded by Preeti Yadav, Pranali Vardam and Prachi Pawar, Swawlambini is a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their brands before business leaders.

Preeti said, “Swalambini is a cautiously crafted platform designed by passionate group of free-spirited enterprising women, with a hope to reach out to all socially conscious, motivated and self-driven strong women of substance, enabling them to share their story of success with the world, facilitate their steps into the arena of global entrepreneurship, celebrating the spirit of true womanhood.”