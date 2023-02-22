Women’s commission directs PMC to reopen baby feeding centre

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed the Pune Municipal commissioner to reopen the “Hirkani Hall” (Baby Feeding Centre) at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed the Pune Municipal commissioner to reopen the “Hirkani Hall” (Baby Feeding Centre) at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In this regard, civic activist Vivek Velankar filed a complaint with the women’s commission, highlighting the pertinent issue.

In response to the development, Velankar stated, “The baby feeding centre was established in 2016 for the convenience of female employees and visitors. However, it was later closed down for unknown reasons. We brought this up numerous times, but the municipal administration never took it seriously. Finally, we have brought the matter to the attention of the Maharashtra State Women Commission.”

“We are hoping that after the women’s commission’s instructions, the municipal administration will act and restart the concerned facility,” Velankar added.

On February 21, the women’s commission sent a letter to Vikram Kumar, the municipal commissioner, instructing him to reopen the Hirkani Hall.

In the letter, the women’s commission mentioned Velenkar’s complaint and emphasised that the commissioner should investigate the situation on the ground and take the necessary steps to reopen the facility.