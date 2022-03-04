Works of RK duo to don walls of art gallery in Pune, PM Modi to inaugurate
PUNE The timeless pieces of RK siblings — RK Narayan’s ‘Malgudi Day’ and RK Laxman’s cartoons — will bring alive the walls of RK Laxman art gallery at High Street road in Baner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the city’s museum, a project completed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Sunday.
The gallery will house cartoons sketched by Laxman since 1947, reflecting the country’s journey since independence.
Usha Laxman, RK Laxman’s daughter-in-law, “The gallery has various sections showcasing the writings and drawings of the brothers. It is set to become an institution for students from India and abroad. It will have more than 30,000 cartoons of RK Laxman and rare pictures.”
“RK Laxman was fond of crows. It was his favourite bird and he used to watch it for hours. The gallery has a section dedicated to the bird.”
Talking about the inspiration behind setting up the gallery, Usha said, “When our family members met the prime minister, we expressed the wish to erect a memorial in RK Laxman’s name in Pune. The PM suggested to set up something which will connect with the next generation. The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took interest and instructed PMC to develop the art gallery.”
Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We acquired the land on High Street road, which was allocated for amenity space. The gallery is set up on 1,315 square metre.
PMC heritage department head Shivaji Lanke said, “A miniature model of ‘Malgudi Days’ is set up on the basement of the gallery, with audio visual facility for citizens to enjoy the classic collection of short stories.”
Local corporator Amol Balwadkar, who took part in the project, said, “Though PMC is building the art gallery, Laxman’s family helped and handed over many works. The gallery would be one of the major landmarks of the city.”
