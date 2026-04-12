Year-long bicentenary celebrations of Mahatma Phule to be held

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that 2027 will be observed as the bicentenary year of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, with educational and awareness programmes across schools and government institutions. Schools have been asked to integrate activities based on Phule’s life and work, including reading initiatives, lectures and discussions. (HT)

Following the announcement during the state budget session, the School Education and Sports Department issued a circular on April 10 outlining a year-long plan from April 11, 2026, to April 10, 2027. A state-level committee has been constituted to implement the initiatives.

All government and semi-government offices, along with schools, have been directed to begin the observance with a tribute to Phule on April 11.

Schools have been asked to integrate activities based on Phule’s life and work, including reading initiatives, lectures and discussions. Students and teachers will take a pledge to read about his contributions, and schools will be encouraged to strengthen libraries as knowledge centres.

The department has mandated lectures, seminars and webinars on social equality, women’s education and the contributions of Savitribai Phule. State-level academic seminars, workshops and research presentations will also be held.

Cultural activities such as street plays and mono-acting performances based on Phule’s life will be organised at the school level, along with a “Phule Educational Inspiration Week.” Students from Classes 1 to 12 will be encouraged to participate in competitions and share activities online using the hashtag #Phule200.

Under the “Ananddayi Shanivar” initiative, schools must compulsorily observe the programme, though participation in specific activities will remain optional for students.

Authorities have been directed to inform subordinate institutions and ensure effective implementation.