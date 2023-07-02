Youth in possession of koyta arrested from college campus

PUNE The police had received information about Kangude and checked CCTV footage before arresting him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Another incident of a youngster in possession of a koyta has emerged, just a week after a college girl was attacked with a koyta by a jilted lover.

The youth, identified as Kunal Kangude (19) was arrested by the Deccan Gymkhana police on Saturday and paraded on the campus to send a message that criminal conduct will not be tolerated at any cost.

The accused wanted to spread terror in the area and had brandished koyta in Abasaheb Garware College during college hours.

He has been charged under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder).

Police have appealed to the students to inform the college management and also the control room if they find sickle-wielding gangs trying to establish sway on college campuses.