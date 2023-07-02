Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth in possession of koyta arrested from college campus

Youth in possession of koyta arrested from college campus

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 02, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Another incident of a youngster in possession of a koyta has emerged, just a week after a college girl was attacked with a koyta by a jilted lover

PUNE

The police had received information about Kangude and checked CCTV footage before arresting him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The youth, identified as Kunal Kangude (19) was arrested by the Deccan Gymkhana police on Saturday and paraded on the campus to send a message that criminal conduct will not be tolerated at any cost.

The police had received information about Kangude and checked CCTV footage before arresting him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused wanted to spread terror in the area and had brandished koyta in Abasaheb Garware College during college hours.

He has been charged under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder).

Police have appealed to the students to inform the college management and also the control room if they find sickle-wielding gangs trying to establish sway on college campuses.

Sign out