Your Space: Covid vaccine drives helped check virus spread in Pune

Pune has reported a fall in Covid cases after Ganeshotsav, unlike last year. Apart from massive Covid vaccination drives and strict monitoring of safety measures, readers cite the areas where the authorities have fared well and what more needs to be done to curb the virus spread...

PMC should share Covid statistics daily

The well-managed Covid vaccination drives in Pune apart from the safety measures such as restricted timings have effectively reduced the Covid spread in the city. The people understood the gravity of the situation during the second wave and have behaved responsibly as well. One thing that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could have done better is reporting daily Covid data with graphs, including daily new cases and deaths on their online web page dedicated to the virus. On multiple occasions we found the need to have statistics on Pune city Covid numbers and those were unavailable. Sometimes, the media reported some snapshots. For corporate citizens like me, we need a better view in order to plan office measures like how many and who should work from office and the reopening plans. Numbers coming from authentic sources like PMC will help better in taking these decisions.

Ashutosh Diwanji

Residents casual about Covid safety norms

It has been observed that residents are now taking the Covid situation casually and many are seen not wearing masks and following safety precautions. People are partying, visiting malls and restaurants without any caution. We are forgetting that kids are not yet vaccinated and this casual approach can be dangerous. It’s a matter of self-discipline to follow the prescribed normal. It has been scientifically proved that humming can increase nitric oxide produced naturally in our nose that could help strengthen our immunity to fight the virus.

Anupriya Ingole

Admn unlocks markets in cautious manner

Fortunately, Covid cases did not spike after Ganeshotsav and we are hoping the same after Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali as well. Apart from vaccination and other safety measures, the administration did very well on unlocking the city cautiously. It seems that everyone learned from the first and second wave and took measures accordingly. The unlocking was done with a lot of planning. Even after a lot of pressure from various sectors, the authorities took a scientific approach in reopening markets to effectively tackle the virus. The administration was leading from the front. While driving, you will come across police wearing masks. And people saw this and followed suit. City’s scientific and gradual approach to tackle and unlock the city helped citizens to witness a fall in Covid cases and, hopefully, it will continue in this direction.

Ankit Rungta

Strict adherence to safety protocols must

Even as the city sees a fall in daily coronavirus infectious, people are neglecting to wear mask and use sanitiser. The main reason behind this casual approach is the massive vaccination drives. But vaccination is not the only option to stop the infection and people should strictly follow the guidelines and be aware about safety. We should stop public gatherings for coming month and hotels should take care of their customers, because these are some “spots” that could trigger the virus spread. Schools are going to reopen from October 4 and more awareness is important to eradicate the deadly virus.

Amol Patil

Follow preventions measures

As compared to last year, the Covid numbers has dropped in the last few months. Vaccination drives have been successfully conducted across Pune and it is a commendable move. However, to curb the virus spread, a few things should be followed:

Wearing mask is undoubtedly a priority along with social distancing at all places. Some people face problems in scheduling an appointment for vaccination due to lack of internet or smartphone. To overcome this problem, the procedure should be relaxed to its simplest.

Family functions should be conducted online or with bare minimum guests

Since the government plans to reopen educational institutes, only those students who have taken two vaccine doses and undergone RT-PCR test should be permitted on campus

To uphold the spirit of our city, online awareness programmes should be conducted to help spread information about the virus.

Suvarna Deolankar

Cops set example in fight against Covid

What was impressive about the measures taken to curb the virus spread was the dedication shown by the city’s police personnel. I remember seeing them on roads for hours at a stretch, urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Not reopening schools and colleges has been another thoughtful decision because we all know how vulnerable children and young adults are to getting floundered about basic rules to be followed to curb the spread of the virus. But also, there needs to be stricter regulations on people meeting in cafes and restaurants so that Covid measures are strictly followed.

Shagufta Khan

Pay attention on contact tracing

Apart from the massive vaccination drives and strict monitoring of safety measures, various awareness programmes undertaken by government and non-government organisations have been a major reason for decline in Covid cases. Many companies have continued the “work from home” policy, which has reduced the number of people stepping out. Another reason is the development of herd immunity by the majority of population. However, more attention should be paid to contact tracing. It should be done quickly to prevent the spread of the virus. Furthermore, sanitation of houses of infected people should also be done on a priority basis.

Tressa Antony

Guidelines helped check virus spread

Considering the fact that Ganeshotsav has emotions attached to every Punekar, it was a challenge for civic authorities to manage the festival this time along with the vaccination camps and Covid protocols. With Pune taking the Covid heat for close to two years, Bappa came this year with newfound hope and passion in Pune. Massive vaccination drives before the festival helped in raising awareness among the masses. The government also devised prompt guidelines three months prior to the 11-day festival, in June. The guidelines clearly stated the term and conditions - use only 2-4 feet long idols for the festival and not to immerse shadu idols in rivers but in tanks arranged by the municipal authorities. These prior guidelines had prepared the idol manufacturers beforehand, thus reducing any loss in their business. All public gatherings were monitored duly by the civic officials. Fortunately, the citizens followed the given guidelines. Social distancing norms were followed during the aarti, while sanitisation of hands and thermal screening at mandals was also included.

Geeta Rajan