Your space: Hsg societies in Pune ready to celebrate I-Day with various events

As the central government encourages residents to put up the national flag at homes to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, share your plans to celebrate the Independence Day.

A day of pride

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, crores of households will hoist the tricolour and salute the nation for the martyrs, who made our freedom possible. Har Ghar Tiranga is an important reminder of our history and the great freedom struggle. The Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. We are celebrating this grand day as one of the biggest cultural events and are putting up at least 25 flags in the housing society (Ashoka Summit) in the honour of the nation.

Noor Qaudri

Will have a huge event in the society

We have appealed to all the society members to participate wholeheartedly in the Har GharTiranga campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence by hoisting national flag at homes The society is organising a huge celebration based on nationalist themes and a large turnout is expected. We will unfurl the national flag on the main gate of Ganga Kingston. TheHar Ghar Tiranga anthem which is an ode to the strength and grace of our national flag will be played to rekindle a sense of pride and love for the nation.

Daljeet Goraya

Will pay tribute to heroes

We have seen homes in every country proudly hoisting the national flag. This Independence Day we will pay tributes to our heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland. The spirit of the young generation in our society is high and they have started preparations for the event in advance with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in upcoming Independence Day functions at Sai Shraddha society. The students are also taking part in quiz, essay, painting and debate competitions on varied topics of national symbols, national monuments, freedom struggle and other related topics.

Ramakant Kulkarni

A disrespectful concept

I find this concept of displaying the national flag for three days at our home disrespectful. I have immense pride in the tricolour and there is a system to hoist it and rever it for it stands for India’s Independence and by hanging it or displaying it outside your home does not do justice to it. There is a protocol to hoisting it from sunup to sundown, will people be doing this at home?

Vaishali Patkar