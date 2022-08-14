Your space: Hsg societies in Pune ready to celebrate I-Day with various events
As the central government encourages residents to put up the national flag at homes to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, share your plans to celebrate the Independence Day.
A day of pride
On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, crores of households will hoist the tricolour and salute the nation for the martyrs, who made our freedom possible. Har Ghar Tiranga is an important reminder of our history and the great freedom struggle. The Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. We are celebrating this grand day as one of the biggest cultural events and are putting up at least 25 flags in the housing society (Ashoka Summit) in the honour of the nation.
Noor Qaudri
Will have a huge event in the society
We have appealed to all the society members to participate wholeheartedly in the Har GharTiranga campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence by hoisting national flag at homes The society is organising a huge celebration based on nationalist themes and a large turnout is expected. We will unfurl the national flag on the main gate of Ganga Kingston. TheHar Ghar Tiranga anthem which is an ode to the strength and grace of our national flag will be played to rekindle a sense of pride and love for the nation.
Daljeet Goraya
Will pay tribute to heroes
We have seen homes in every country proudly hoisting the national flag. This Independence Day we will pay tributes to our heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland. The spirit of the young generation in our society is high and they have started preparations for the event in advance with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in upcoming Independence Day functions at Sai Shraddha society. The students are also taking part in quiz, essay, painting and debate competitions on varied topics of national symbols, national monuments, freedom struggle and other related topics.
Ramakant Kulkarni
A disrespectful concept
I find this concept of displaying the national flag for three days at our home disrespectful. I have immense pride in the tricolour and there is a system to hoist it and rever it for it stands for India’s Independence and by hanging it or displaying it outside your home does not do justice to it. There is a protocol to hoisting it from sunup to sundown, will people be doing this at home?
Vaishali Patkar
-
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
-
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
-
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
-
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
-
Manoj Sinha leads tricolour march in Srinagar
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a tricolour march on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations. Sinha recalled Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march and its role in the country's freedom struggle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics