Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
Provide legal spaces
The anti-encroachment drive by the local administration is a good move. There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. There are multiple reasons for this. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. They can invest as little as possible and get their small-time business running, though these businesses do occupy footpaths and other spaces illegally. The administration should provide such vendors, who are genuine, with local spaces to allow them to sell vegetables, fruits and other commodities with ease. Only systematic distribution of spaces to these vendors can reduce encroachment.
Anita Salve
Ward offices should intervene
Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. As a result of this, the anti-encroachment drives carried out across the city are facing stiff opposition from squatters. There are many squatters who have political backing. But local governing bodies can intervene. And they should. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do. For instance, ward offices can identify genuine local vendors and allocate them spaces. Actions can be taken against those by the authorities who are found violating the rule. I think rules should be defined and they should be strictly implemented. Many times, these rules are not in place and, even if they are, they are rarely acted upon.
Amruta Waghmare
The drive should continue.
The daily news reports state that with the recent anti-encroachment drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified around 45 streets where encroachment has been recorded on a large scale. Around 250 people have been roped in for the drive. The action is focused on the front and side margins of commercial properties being illegally occupied. The drive focused on hawkers, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments and involved demolition of tin sheds as well as concrete structures. The civic body has taken actions against illegal hoardings, boards, banners, flex, flags, posters, and other materials as well. The initiative is applauded and such drives should be conducted frequently. But along with this, strict rules should be implemented on a regular basis. The drive should continue.
Rajesh Deshmukh
Discarded garbage poses health risks
Local authorities should undertake such drives regularly. We have given a free hand to illegal street vendors. They obstruct use of public property like footpaths. There is also the question of waste generation and disposal of waste by street vendors. Along with shops, many streets witness loads of garbage posing health risks to citizens and increase of strays. The local bodies should give a certain place to street vendors so that cleanliness is maintained. This will also help organise these small shops and contain them to a certain place.
Prashant Patil
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of the mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how
Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature. Videos of the same also emerged as well. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way. Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said. On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers.
324 government employees in Dharwad fined for carrying unauthorized BPL cards
Yesterday, the HRMS data revealed that several government employees from Dharwad were carrying illegal BPL cards. The officials have identified 324 such employees out of which 24 have already been fined and the remaining 300 are yet to pay the fine. Some of these amenities like ration or treatment at government hospitals are available for free to anyone holding a BPL card. As per the rules, a government employee cannot hold a BPL card.
