Your Space: There’s risk in opening schools and there are no ways to manage it

With schools set to resume operations from December 1, our readers say that even if schools reopen with proper preparation and investment in virus control, children can still transmit the virus. Though education is too important to keep all remote, parents can’t risk it all

Govt should be well prepared

The government should be the one to take a call on reopening schools. Children are now bored with online classes. We should open schools not because it would be risk-free, but because schools are important, and the risks can be managed. The state government should take all necessary precautions to keep the school clean and maintain all Covid-19 safety protocols. We are happy with the decision but worried as we read about cases rising in European countries. We are hoping the government is capable of handling the situation carefully.

Vijay Ovhal

Do not make it compulsory

Government should not make it mandatory for every student to go to school. Children do not listen to parents at home to follow the precautionary measures. How can the teachers and staff handle soo many students at a time? Cleaning is another concern. How many times does the school staff clean toilets, washrooms, and class rooms? Standard operating procedure (SOP) has not been declared yet. We have to consider all pros and cons before sending our children to school.

Anukush Kandagale

Discuss issues with parents

Our children travel by school buses. Will they maintain all safety measures during transportation? How will social distancing be maintained in the class? All this has parents worried and creates confusion. The government must conduct a parents and teachers meeting to discuss all these issues. It will help to smooth the process and resolve the problems of parents.

Mehaboob Sayyad

Consider all aspects before taking a decision

I am a principal at a civic school. It is difficult to follow social distancing norms as there are 40 students in each class and we cannot accommodate all of them together. Will the teacher concentrate on teaching or focus on the students’ hygiene? At present, not all students of Class 9 and 10 are attending the school. How can primary school students join school after governments’ decision? I am not against the decision but it should be taken considering all aspects Lack of teachers is another problem. One teacher teaches at least three to four classes. If we decide to conduct classes in batches to follow the social distancing, teachers will have to face a lot of problems.

Namdev Jagtap

Will not send my child to school

Considering that Covid-19 is far from over, I will not be sending my child to the school. If we send our child wearing a mask, is there a guarantee that the teachers ensure she will wear a mask at all times. I do not send my child to the playground in the society due to the risk of infection, how can I take the risk of sending her to school. We are okay with online school. Government should give both options to students offline and online.”

Sharad Jadhav

Provide better facilities for online education

I don’t understand why the state government is insisting to reopen schools when there are only a few months left until the end of the academic year. While countries like China, Europe, Singapore, and Russia are once again imposing a lockdown, despite vaccination, our state government wants us to send our children to school. I don’t think it is necessary at this stage. Instead of doing all these non-practical things, the government should concentrate on providing better facilities for online education.

Prashant Kulkarni

No preparedness at government level

We are not ready to put our children’s lives in danger for school. Education is necessary but is it more important than life? Now that children are used to online education, why does the state government want to disconnect them from it? There is no vaccine for children; therefore, I feel it is risky for our children to attend school. Children are now falling into a vulnerable category. They will come in contact with all types of people when school reopens. Yes, we are thinking negatively for the sake of our children’s future, but there are no dedicated facilities to tackle pediatric units in the state. We don’t see any preparedness at government level.

Laksmi Vardhaman

Not worth the risk

After almost two years, life has started to come back on track, and we do not want to risk it all by sending our child to school. We have has senior citizens in the family who caught the virus and we have been through enough trauma. We don’t want to face the same problem with our children only for school. Our children are happy with online classes in the current academic year. Our entire family will suffer if anything happens to our child. We cannot afford medical treatment right now and it’s not worth the risk at all.

Mahesh Vishwakarma

Govt should not make hasty decisions

I would like to ask government employees and politicians, if they are ready to send their children to school? Are they confident that their child is in safe hands? It is very easy to tell others to do things. The government should not play with the sentiments of parents. Most people have travelled abroad, hence, the government should have to wait, watch and observe the situation instead of taking any hasty decision, especially to reopen primary schools. They should have to analyse the situation of college, secondary schools which have already reopened.

Modaram Solanki

School’s might increase fees

Instead of reopening primary schools, the government should reopen each class after a certain interval so that teachers, parents, school administrators and staff members are well prepared to handle the situation. If schools reopen, the administration will start charging regular fees or may charge more fees in the name of Covid-19 protocols. Common people are already facing financial problems, and the government has also directed schools to cut down school fees. State government’s decision to reopen school may help private school operating lobby instead of children welfare.

Binavath Goud