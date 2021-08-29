Yourspace: Punekars give thumbs up to eco-friendly Ganesh festival

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) banning the sale of idols on roadsides, residents are increasingly resorting to making their own Ganesh idol out of shadu mati, a type of clay. These idols are eco-friendly and do not pollute during immersion. There will also be no processions this year due to the Covid pandemic. Activists believe even sound pollution will reduce as a result. Should this be di rigueur even after the pandemic? Punekars share their views...

Festivals, political events should be held in eco-friendly manner

I welcome the state government’s decision to celebrate the Ganesh festival as per guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even otherwise, all festivals should be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner and the government should frame and implement such norms from time to time. The same should apply to political functions as well.

Prakash Nahar

I support government’s decision on restriction due to pandemic

Pune is the land of origin of the Ganesh festival. However, the festival has lost its charm over the last few years as people make it commercial. We experience noise pollution and traffic problem during the festival. Therefore, I support the government’s decision to restrict the event and celebrate it in a more eco-friendly manner. Government should also set a code of conduct during celebrations of all festivals in public places.

Sushas Kulkarni

Precaution is still necessary

I like to celebrate Ganesh festival in a simple manner. It is a noble way of celebrating any festival, not only the Ganesh festival. I support the government’s decision on the background of the Covid-19 situation. We will have to take precautions now amid the possibility of a third wave. A festival is celebrated every year, but human life is precious.

Sunil Dayal

Learn from past experience

From last year’s experience, my family has decided to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a simple way. There is a need for restrictions as people do not behave responsibly if the restrictions are eased. People haven’t learnt from the first and second waves of Covid-19.

Nikeet Desmukh

Celebrate festivals responsibly amid pandemic

Ganesh festival spreads happiness, so we should behave responsibly due to the Covid pandemic and rise in cases in the city. Many people indeed depend on such festivals for livelihood, but life is precious. Even if the government implements strict restrictions we should behave responsibly only then we can keep ourselves and others safe from the virus.

Abhijeet Waghmare

Govt should not impose restrictions during festivals

The government has stipulated simple, unostentatious celebrations, without crowds and strictly Covid-19 protocols during the ten days which mark the state’s biggest public festival in which people from all communities participate. Government should not impose strict restrictions on festivals. Festivals of any religion are an expression of joy and happiness, togetherness, devotion. This year, we should be allowed to celebrate this festival in a big way.

Vikrant Jadhav

Celebrate festivals without harming nature

We can celebrate all festivals without harming nature and even people in our surroundings. There are a lot of festivals which various communities celebrate for expressing love. Last year, we had celebrated all festivals with simplicity. There was no big celebration. We should follow the same thing this year also. It is good for individuals as well as for society.

Nitin Deshpande

Festivals should be celebrated with family and friends

Last month, many people lost their lives due to heavy rains. We should not forget that. All festivals should be celebrated with our family and avoid public gatherings and functions. This year we should be more cautious and behave in a manner that will be safe for us and the people in our surroundings.

Jyoti Nikam

Many people depend on such festivals for livelihood

Festivals provide employment opportunities for many. In a pandemic situation, when people have lost their jobs, the government should not put strict restrictions on the festivals. Ganesh festival is one of the prominent festivals in Maharashtra, especially in Pune. This year, people are excited to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a big way as last year it was a low-key affair.

Dilip Jamdade

Celebrate but with Covid precautions

People are fed up with the restriction. They are under tremendous pressure for the last one and a half years. Festival is one of the reasons which will put a smile on the faces of people. We should celebrate the Ganesh festival in a big way by following three basic rules to wear a face mask, follow social distancing norms and sanitise hands as often as possible when one is out in public places. Also, Pune has done maximum vaccination so with precautions all mandals should be allowed to celebrate the Ganesh festival with fervour.

Deepak Bhosale