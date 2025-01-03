Youth booked for creating ruckus inside Shaniwar Peth police chowki

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against a 22-year-old youth for creating a ruckus inside Shaniwar Peth police chowki and abusing policemen after he was detained and told to take a drink test on the night of January 1. According to the police, Joshi was riding his two-wheeler at full speed and hit another two-wheeler driven by a female near Omkareshwar temple. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A complaint was lodged by a police constable attached to the chowki against accused Atharva Joshi, 22, a resident of Narayan Peth.

According to the police, Joshi was riding his two-wheeler at full speed and hit another two-wheeler driven by a female near Omkareshwar temple.

Based on her complaint Joshi was apprehended and brought to the chowki. He was asked to undergo a drink and drive test which he refused and instead abused and charged at the police. He even threatened the policemen present inside, the complaint stated.

Police sub-inspector Supriya Pandharkar is investigating the case.

The police have invoked Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 132, 281, 324 (4), 351 (2) and 352 against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.