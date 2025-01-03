Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth booked for creating ruckus inside Shaniwar Peth police chowki

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 03, 2025 06:40 AM IST

A complaint was lodged by a police constable attached to the chowki against accused Atharva Joshi, 22, a resident of Narayan Peth

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against a 22-year-old youth for creating a ruckus inside Shaniwar Peth police chowki and abusing policemen after he was detained and told to take a drink test on the night of January 1.

According to the police, Joshi was riding his two-wheeler at full speed and hit another two-wheeler driven by a female near Omkareshwar temple. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, Joshi was riding his two-wheeler at full speed and hit another two-wheeler driven by a female near Omkareshwar temple. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A complaint was lodged by a police constable attached to the chowki against accused Atharva Joshi, 22, a resident of Narayan Peth.

According to the police, Joshi was riding his two-wheeler at full speed and hit another two-wheeler driven by a female near Omkareshwar temple.

Based on her complaint Joshi was apprehended and brought to the chowki. He was asked to undergo a drink and drive test which he refused and instead abused and charged at the police. He even threatened the policemen present inside, the complaint stated.

Police sub-inspector Supriya Pandharkar is investigating the case.

The police have invoked Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 132, 281, 324 (4), 351 (2) and 352 against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On