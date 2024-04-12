Youth booked under POCSO for molesting minor in Pune’s Yerawada area

The Yerawada Police on Thursday booked a 22-year-old youth for allegedly molesting and stalking a 16-year-old girl. The accused also called her on the mobile several times, causing untold mental harassment, investigators said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, the victim is a student of a coaching academy, and the accused has been tailing her for a long time. He molested and stalked her in the Gandhinagar area of Yerawada, which was brought to the notice of the family members- leading to the FIR.

The accused has been booked under 354 D, IPC 506 and the POCSO Act for the offence which took place between December 2023 and April 11, 2024. According to the investigating officer, the accused stalked the victim daily while she went to the coaching academy.

He told her that he was in love with her, and if she refused his proposal then he would self-inflict injuries with dire consequences on himself. The accused also called her on the mobile several times, causing untold mental harassment, investigators said.