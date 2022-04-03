Youth drowns while swimming with friends at Khadakwasla dam
PUNE An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday, said police.
The deceased, identified as Yogesh Navnath Navale (18), had gone swimming in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam along with his friends on Sunday at 3.30 pm when the incident took place. Navale is a resident of Bibvewadi.
The Haveli police along with the fire brigade conducted a massive search operation to fish out the body, said police.
According to the police, the deceased hails from Rashin in Ahmednagar and had shifted to Pune for a job. He used to work in a shop as a salesperson and on his day off, he had gone to Khadakwasla for swimming along with four friends. All of them swam together, but, Navale was washed away due to strong water currents. He clicked a selfie with the friends before entering the water.
The friends raised an alarm after which the police were alerted. A team of officials from Haveli police station, home guards and fire department rushed to the spot .
Police station incharge Yashwant Nalawade said that only Nawale knew how to swim while the others did not. “They were in the waters for fifteen minutes. When they came out, the friends realised that Navale was missing. He was the only one who knew how to swim. We have lodged an accidental death report. The body was fished out and sent for post mortem after which it will be handed over to the relatives .”
Eyewitnesses recounted that the boys engaged in irresponsible risks inside the water which claimed the life of the youth. According to the police, they took selfies before the incident took place.
Past incident
On March 22, a youth from Mohammadwadi, identified as Ganesh Patole ( 17) died in similar circumstances, in Bhausaheb Kedari Swimming Pool in Wanowrie. He had jumped into the water along with his friends and drowned. His friends came out but he had drowned in the pool waters in full view. At least thirty people were swimming at that time when the accident took place. Later the pool management members were booked in the case.
