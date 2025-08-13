Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Youth held for stealing bikes for joy rides

Nadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 09:28 am IST

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested a youth for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joy rides and recovered two bikes from his possession on Monday

The accused has been identified as Mohan Deepak Vishwakarma, 25, of Jai Bhawaninagar on Paud Road in Kothrud.

While investigating a vehicle theft case, a police team spotted Mohan riding a stolen motorcycle. Interrogation revealed that he had also stolen another two-wheeler from the Bavdhan Police Station limits.

Inspector Jitendra Nikam said, “The accused stole two-wheelers to roam around and have fun. Further interrogation is underway.”

