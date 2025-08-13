Youth held for stealing bikes for joy rides

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested a youth for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joy rides and recovered two bikes from his possession on Monday (Shutterstock)

The accused has been identified as Mohan Deepak Vishwakarma, 25, of Jai Bhawaninagar on Paud Road in Kothrud.

While investigating a vehicle theft case, a police team spotted Mohan riding a stolen motorcycle. Interrogation revealed that he had also stolen another two-wheeler from the Bavdhan Police Station limits.

Inspector Jitendra Nikam said, “The accused stole two-wheelers to roam around and have fun. Further interrogation is underway.”