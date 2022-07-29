ZP app to help teachers improve learning outcomes
Pune zilla parishad (ZP) has developed an app-based social media platform for its teachers to improve learning outcomes under the Acharya Vinoba Bhave Shikshak Sahayak programme. The online facility will allow teachers to interact with each other, share teaching material and best practices. Over 7,129 teachers across 2,495 schools in Pune ZP and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are participating in the programme.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), zilla parishad, said the mobile app will have registered and verified teachers and management representatives.
“Each teacher has a unique identity and is linked to a 17-digit UDISE (Unified District Information for Education) code, a central government database project that records data of schools and students. Lot of emphasis is put on teacher engagement and motivation – as a way to create widespread self-embracement to adoption and change. Tools such as gamification, recognition, likes, share, rewards are used to build engagement. Vinoba programme helps in building alignment, increases speed while also increasing effectiveness,” said Prasad.
According to the education department, 91 per cent of schools in PMC have participated whereas 60 per cent schools from Pune rural have registered for the programme.
He said the programme focuses on teacher engagement, motivation and support in various forms.
“Schools are located in remote rural areas. Most schools have 2-3 teachers and some up to 10. They often teach multiple grades and multiple subjects. Apart from teaching, significant time is taken for other tasks, like department of children with special needs, monthly parent meetings, enrolling out of school children, book and uniform distribution, mid-day meal and teacher training. The isolation of small schools is a challenge. Teachers function best in communities and teams,” said Prasad, adding that the programme can help teachers in multiple ways.
“It can help in better incorporation of art, music, activities in classrooms through sharing of teaching resources. There can be more topic-centred clubs and academic and other events. Visibility and recognition of teachers across schools, clusters and in district. One important aspect is that there can be improved support for children with disabilities by improving teacher support through weekly plans and activities,” he said.
-
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
