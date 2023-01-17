ZP to close down 13 illegal English medium schools in Pune district

As the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department has found 13 English medium schools operating in Pune district without permission from the state government, action will soon be taken to close down the 13 illegal schools while the students of these schools will be adjusted in nearby schools to prevent educational losses. While the primary education department of the ZP has informed that these students can also be admitted to ZP schools.

Earlier too, 43 such unauthorised schools were exposed and some of them were fined but illegal schools have continued to operate thereafter. So much so that the department has now ordered that group education officers file cases against such illegal schools.

“There are signs that the educational future of the children will be at risk if action is taken against these illegal schools which will have to refund the student fees. So that the students do not suffer, they will be adjusted in other nearby schools. As a result, the education of the students will not be interrupted. Education officials have informed that care will be taken to ensure that the students do not suffer educational losses,” said Sandhya Gaikwad, education officer (primary), Pune ZP.

According to the education department of the ZP, action will be taken against unauthorised English medium schools and the fees collected from students studying in these schools will be returned to them.

“Group education officers have been ordered to register cases against unauthorised schools. These schools were said to be illegal since June 2022. These schools will remain closed until approval is granted. Adjust the students. Institutions are responsible for completing the session,” Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, the parents of students studying in these 13 illegal schools are now worried. Mahesh Kulkarni, a parent whose son is studying in one of these schools, said, “How can we shift our child to another school in the middle of this academic year and who should be responsible for this entire matter. There are thousands of students who will be affected now; the state government should not have allowed such schools to run in the first place.”