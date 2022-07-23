ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance
Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations.
According to a letter issued by Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune ZP, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.
“The criteria include pass percentage of students who have appeared in Class 5th and Class 8th scholarship, 10th and 12th board exam result, National Talent Search (NTS), National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) examination, Saarthi scholarship, inspire award participation and selection, drawing competition elementary and intermediate, and participation in other state and national competitions in arts, sports and culture,” said Prasad.
He said that for example if 20 per cent of students from a particular school appear for a scholarship examination, the school will get one mark. If 90 per cent of students appear then the school shall receive two marks and if 100 per cent students appear they will receive three marks.
“For every student who gets a district-level scholarship, the school will get one mark in evaluation. For state-level scholarship, the school will get two marks. ZP will design a web portal where schools will compulsorily fill these details for evaluation. Until the portal becomes available, school principals are directed to keep requisite documents available,” said Prasad.
-
Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials
Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city. AK Sharma was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months.
-
Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani's Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school's specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours. Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed St. Anjani's Public School, manager, Taroo Saxena.
-
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
-
8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’
Grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, Rahul Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film 'Mee Vasantrao,' at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday. This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award. Anmol Bhave has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.
-
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam
Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Delhi Public School reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent.
