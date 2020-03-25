Pune police issue warning notices to assembly and vehicle prohibition violators

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:17 IST

Pune: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown beginning Wednesday in the country, the streets of Pune had already adjusted to the curfew-like conditions owing to the statewide lockdown announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a day before the PM announcement.

After Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed all over the city overnight, the city police have decided to warn citizens before taking action against them under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

“We are giving them intimidation and a notice that says that they are aware of the violation of the prohibition order. The police on check-posts are clicking pictures of these people with whatever documentation they are carrying. The notice mentions that they are aware of the violation of the order. On the notice, there is a phone number mentioned on which they can reach us and justify their presence outside their home,” said

However, on various junctions. including KEM Hospital and Aundh circle, policemen were seen stopping two-wheeler riders.

At check-posts, policemen were asking people on the streets to provide identification of any of the categories mentioned under ‘exemption’ in the prohibition order.

In the areas that fall under zone-1, people thronged the vegetable market in the morning hours.

“We advised them to maintain social distancing and stand in queue. We also made marks on the ground to make them stand away from each other. We told some shopkeepers to shut down if they cannot manage the crowd,” said Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1.

Police meet with chemist association

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, met three members of a city’s chemist association to ensure regular supply of medicines and other medical supplies in the city. “They will come up with phone numbers on which people can reach them and ask for medicines which they will deliver at no extra cost,” said Shisve. The arrangement, like identification of delivery personnel, will be discussed on Thursday, he said.

Grievance redressal system

Most of the calls/texts received by WhatsApp numbers set up by the Pune police are on medical emergencies, said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune. Until Wednesday, the grievance redressal system received 17,479 calls/texts, including 7,615 urgent calls. Of the urgent calls, 5,683 calls/texts were resolved. Half of these calls were about travelling for medical purposes while 20 per cent were related to medical services’ staff. Around 5 per cent calls were about issues related to students and elderly, according to a statement issued by the police. Social media handles of Pune police are also being monitored and over 5,000 messages were received through Twitter.