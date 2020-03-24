e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune police launch 4 WhatsApp helpline numbers for grievance redressal

Pune police launch 4 WhatsApp helpline numbers for grievance redressal

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: The Pune police have set-up WhatsApp lines for grievance redressal of citizens in times of complete prohibition of vehicular movement and assembly.

The lines were activated on Tuesday morning. The four WhatsApp lines can be reached on 9145003100; 9168003100; 8975953100; 8975283100, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of Pune police (crime).

“As of Tuesday 5pm, we have received 5,764 calls and texts out of which 2,500 were pertaining to today’s concerns, 1,240 have been replied. Grievances regarding serious ailments, hospital visits, urgent airport travel, emergency scenario are being helped on priority,” read a statement from the team.

The grievance redressal team, headed by DCP Singh is functional around the clock. It consists of six officials working during the day and two during the night.

“We could cater to at least 60% of it till 5pm. Since numbers are increasing, we are giving priority based in urgency. We will increase staff and ensure everyone is replied to- be it rejection or permission,” said Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune.

For the IT companies and other organisations, the police have issued an email address ( punecitypolice.grievance@gmail.com ) to address their concerns.

“We urge citizens to check various prohibitory guidelines which is made publicly available. This will help police in prioritising grievances. We are also working towards automating the process to smoothen the grievance redressal system and make it more efficient,” read the statement.

The police are also monitoring and decimating information through their social media handles.

