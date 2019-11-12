Pune Police on lookout for four relatives of arrested builder DS Kulkarni

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:44 IST

PUNE: The Pune Police are on the lookout for four relatives of prominent Pune builder DS Kulkarni in connection with the Rs. 2,043 crore fraud case filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Pune Police..

These four include DSK’s daughter Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande (44), daughter-in-law Tanvi Shirish Kulkarni (31), and relatives Shilpa Sakharam Kulkarni and Swaroopa Sakharam Kulkarni (31).

The anticipatory bail applications of these four DSK case accused are pending before the Special Sessions Court in Pune and the hearing is scheduled on November 16. The four have been accused of indulging in fraud through illegal land transactions and collaborating with DS Kulkarni in the land fraud case at Phursungi.

The prosecution has alleged misappropriation of DS Kulkarni Developers Limited’s (DSKDL) funds amounting to Rs 184 crore between 2006 and 2008 which were used illegally for the purchase and sale transaction of land for an SEZ project in Phursungi near Pune.

Founder and chairman of the DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd (DSKDL), Kulkarni, along with wife Hemanti, was arrested by Pune police from a hotel in New Delhi on the morning of February 17, 2018. DSK’s son Shirish Kulkarni surrendered in a local court on June 25, 2018. On May 16, 2018, DSK’s niece Sai Vanjpe and her husband Kedar Vanjpe were arrested along with Dhananjay Pachpor, the chief operating officer of DSKDL.

Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan said the police have submitted the relevant documents relating to the alleged misappropriation and fraud.

The prosecution submitted that between 2007 and 2009, the company did not buy the Phursungi land directly but used the relatives of DSK as intermediaries. The said land-related transactions were allegedly done by DSK, wife Hemanti, Anuradha Purandare, Dhananjay Pachpor, Shirish Kulkarni and Kedar Vanjpe and the four accused played their part in the fraud.

The charge sheet states that the Maharashtra government had permitted DS Kulkarni Developers Limited (DSKDL) to buy the land at Phursungi but all the accused Makrand Kulkarni, Shilpa Kulkarni and Swarupa Kulkarni, along with deceased Jyoti Kulkarni, colluded with ulterior motives bought the land and sold it to DSKDL for a higher price and indulged in illegal transactions. The defence counsel had refuted the allegations made against the accused at that time.

Defence Counsel Advocate Chinmay Inamdar said that the anticipatory bail applications of the four accused were pending before the court and the hearing was on in the case. A supplementary chargesheet against Ashwini, Swarupa and Shilpa was filed on November 11.

Inamdar said investigations were going on prior to October, 2017 and the main accused were arrested in February 2018. The first chargesheet was filed in May, 2018 and the second one in August, 2018, followed by another supplementary chargesheet.

It has been nearly two years since investigations have been going on, Inamdar said, adding that “the police had still not filed the interim forensic audit report and without it they cannot prove that there was any siphoning (of funds) in this case,”

In 2017, an FIR was lodged against DSK, his wife Hemanti and others. Currently, 15 persons have been named as accused in the offence, 10 of who were arrested and chargesheeted at different points. Of the 10, eight persons including DSK and Hemanti are currently lodged in Yerawada central jail in Pune.